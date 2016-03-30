Instagram will now let you make 60 second videos

Instagram will now let regular users create 60 second videos.

Previously, you could only post 30 second clips.

This follows Instagram’s decision to let you see the number of views a video gets instead of the number of likes it gets as well as its move to start allowing advertisers to upload 60 second clips as it continues to try to suck advertising dollars from TV last month.

The photo-sharing social network said recently that the time its users spend watching vids has increased by more than 40% in the last six months.

