Instagram: 5 Million Users, 95 Million Photos, 4 Employees

Dan Frommer

Instagram, the photo sharing social network for iPhones, continues to grow like crazy.Here are the latest stats from the company, via founder Kevin Systrom, who talked to TechCrunch:

  • 5 million users
  • 100,000 new users over the weekend
  • 95 million photos (or roughly 19 per user)
  • 4 employees
  • 2,500 apps using its APIs
  • 860,000 new photos per day (or roughly 1 per every 5 users)
  • 1.25 million users per employee
  • 8 months since launch

Pretty cool!

Instagram definitely has the potential to be one of the big mobile social networks in a few years, and the clones already seem to be cooling down.

