Instagram: 5 Million Users, 95 Million Photos, 4 Employees

Instagram, the photo sharing social network for iPhones, continues to grow like crazy.Here are the latest stats from the company, via founder Kevin Systrom, who talked to TechCrunch:



5 million users

100,000 new users over the weekend

95 million photos (or roughly 19 per user)

4 employees

2,500 apps using its APIs

860,000 new photos per day (or roughly 1 per every 5 users)

1.25 million users per employee

8 months since launch

Pretty cool!

Instagram definitely has the potential to be one of the big mobile social networks in a few years, and the clones already seem to be cooling down.

