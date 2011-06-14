Instagram: 5 Million Users, 95 Million Photos, 4 Employees

Photo: Screenshot
Instagram, the photo sharing social network for iPhones, continues to grow like crazy.Here are the latest stats from the company, via founder Kevin Systrom, who talked to TechCrunch:
- 5 million users
- 100,000 new users over the weekend
- 95 million photos (or roughly 19 per user)
- 4 employees
- 2,500 apps using its APIs
- 860,000 new photos per day (or roughly 1 per every 5 users)
- 1.25 million users per employee
- 8 months since launch
Pretty cool!
Instagram definitely has the potential to be one of the big mobile social networks in a few years, and the clones already seem to be cooling down.
