Instagram Has 4.25 Million Users Just 7 Months After Launching

Photo: Om Malik via Instagram

Instagram has nailed iPhone photo sharing and it has the growth curve to show for it: The startup has 4.25 million users just 7 months after launching.That’s according to the NYT’s Nick Bilton, who tweeted the stat from his coffee with Instagram founder Kevin Systrom.



There is plenty of competition and Apple could even built Instagram-like features directly into the next version of iOS, but Instagram seems to be humming along.

