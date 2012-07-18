9 Tips And Tricks You Must Know To Master Instagram

There are hundreds of celebrities, influential people, and just regular folks with interesting perspectives that share awesome photos all the time.

Follow the celebrities and thought leaders you admire to get a glimpse into their lives and to get inspiration for your own photos

Also, using hashtags and tools like seeing what photos the people you follow have liked you can often find other Instagramers who have similar interests to you and who make great images. And if they are people who are interested in what you are interested in they are more likely to find you feed cool and follow you back.

But, the best reason to find and follow interesting people is so that you will have a constant stream of interesting photos in your feed.