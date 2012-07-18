9 Tips And Tricks You Must Know To Master Instagram

Photo: Associated Press
Instagram is one of our favourite iPhone apps of all time.The popular photo sharing app makes it easy to share pictures with friends and followers on most social networks.
Keep reading for our favourite Instagram tips and tricks.
Need some suggestions on what to shoot? Follow @Instagram for recommendations with their weekly hashtag contests and user highlights.
Taking pictures with the camera app will allow you get that perfect shot as well as allow you to take advantage of the iPhone's built in HDR function. The HDR function can be particularly useful for shots of still objects or landscapes outdoors in sunny conditions or high-contrast lighting situations. Also, using your iPhone camera you can save the original without filters for your files or for editing on your computer (or using one of the many iPhone editing apps). And finally, your iPhone camera app has some useful features like a focus and exposure lock mode.
But, remember that your iPhone camera doesn't shoot in the 1:1 ratio used by Instagram so you will have to crop your images (keep that in mind when framing, sometimes just taking a step back can give the perspective needed for when you crop the photo).
Snapseed aims to make photo editing simple and is full of features that let you do everything from selectively adjust portions of the photo, rotate/straighten, centre focus to grab attention, and much more.
Price: $4.99
If you want a free option, Camera Awesome is...well...awesome. And it can be supplemented with in-app purchases if isn't awesome enough for you on its own.
There are many photo accessories to improve your shots and adding one to your phone will impress followers and help your photos to stand out from the rest. The one shown here is the olloclip. It is one of our favourites. It has three lenses in one, including an awesome fisheye, and is available online and at your local Apple Store.
Price: $69.99
There are hundreds of celebrities, influential people, and just regular folks with interesting perspectives that share awesome photos all the time.
Follow the celebrities and thought leaders you admire to get a glimpse into their lives and to get inspiration for your own photos
Also, using hashtags and tools like seeing what photos the people you follow have liked you can often find other Instagramers who have similar interests to you and who make great images. And if they are people who are interested in what you are interested in they are more likely to find you feed cool and follow you back.
But, the best reason to find and follow interesting people is so that you will have a constant stream of interesting photos in your feed.
Hashtags are great community builders and Instagram discovery tools.
As community builders, hashtags link photos that share common interests, a shared phenomenon, or a pop-culture sensation. Searching hashtags can help you find images and Instagrammers you might enjoy. And using hashtags will help people find you and your photos.
But try not to use too many hashtags, some people will just hashtag all there pictures with any possible reference.
Instagram has a list of websites that allow you to view your feed and photos in a web browser. Check it out here.
