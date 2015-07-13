Instagram now has 14 million users in the UK

YouTube/BrandRepublicVideo Facebook UK and Ireland regional director Steve Hatch.

Instagram announced on Monday that it now has 14 million monthly active users in the UK.

It is not only the first time the Facebook-owned photo sharing app has revealed its UK figures, but the first time it has ever broken out a single geographic region in terms of audience numbers.

Globally, Instagram has 300 million monthly active users, and claims that 70% of those come from outside the US (which would indicate that Instagram has roughly 90 million monthly active users in the US.)

The UK numbers were revealed at a press event at Facebook’s London HQ on Monday. The company’s spokespeople refused to divulge more information about that 14 million figure — how many of those are people versus brands, or how much its userbase has grown year on year, for example — but the number does give some indication as to how important the UK market is to the app’s growth. Were the number to be taken literally, it would mean almost one in 20 people in the UK had an Instagram account — however, many of those 14 million accounts are likely to come from businesses.

By comparison, Facebook has 35 million users in the UK.

Instagram only began serving ads in the UK in September last year. Instagram ads are also currently active in the US, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, France, and Germany.

The app has made a number of recent updates to its ad offering to brands. Most recently the company announced that Facebook’s ad targeting tools will be opened up to Instagram advertisers, making tailoring ads to specific audiences easier.

