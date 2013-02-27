Instagram Now Has 100 Million Active Users

Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom.

Photo: YouTube/kevinrose

Instagram now has 100 million active monthly users, the company announced in a blog post today.It wasn’t always clear how many active users Instagram had, but it recently started reporting those numbers after several reports said users were abandoning the app.



Even after the whole controversy a few months ago where many misread a change in Instagram’s terms of service as saying user photos would be used in advertisements, the network continues to grow like crazy.

Instagram reverted back to its original terms of service to avoid more backlash.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.