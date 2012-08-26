Would You Buy This Instagram-Based Digital Picture Frame?

Instacube is a digital picture frame that wirelessly puts Instagram photos on display, and it’s currently raising money on Kickstarter.



Use it to view any type of image you want, whether they’re your photos, your friends’ photos, or pictures with a specific hashtag attached to them.

The device costs $149 and you can pick it up here.

Check out the pitch video below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.