Instacart just hired top Goldman Sachs tech banker Nick Giovanni as CFO as the grocery-delivery giant gears up to go public

Instacart Giovanni, who worked at Goldman Sachs for 20 years, was most recently the bank’s head of Global Technology, Media and Telecom Group.

Instacart tapped Nick Giovanni, former Goldman Sachs head of the Global Technology, Media and Telecom Group, to be its CFO.

At the bank, Giovanni advised several other tech companies like Airbnb, DoorDash, and Yelp.

In November, the online grocery delivery platform picked Goldman Sachs to lead its IPO, which could come in 2021 and value the gig-work firm around $US30 billion.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Instacart, the online grocery delivery company, has hired Goldman Sachs veteran Nick Giovanni to be chief financial officer, starting Jan. 27, the company said in a Thursday press release.

Giovanni “has served as a trusted advisor to Instacart,” said the company, which plans to launch an initial public offering this year. In his new role at Instacart, he will oversee accounting, finance, and corporate development. He will replace current CFO Sagar Sanghvi.

Read more:



2 of Goldman Sachs’ top tech bankers explain how Biden could impact the listings frenzy and why the IPO roadshow will never be the same



Giovanni, who worked at Goldman Sachs for 20 years, was most recently the bank’s head of the Global Technology, Media and Telecom Group. At the bank, he advised technology companies including Airbnb, DoorDash, Twitter, Square, Dropbox, Snap, Yelp, Zynga, eBay, Meituan, Baidu, Spotify and Slack on various transactions and IPOs.

In November, the online grocery delivery company picked Goldman Sachs to lead its IPO, which could come this year and value the U.S. grocery delivery app at around $US30 billion, according to Reuters. That potential offering will follow the likes of Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, and other gig-work firms in recent years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.