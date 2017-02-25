Why this startup built a grocery store filled with fake lobsters and bananas in the middle of its office

Biz Carson/Business Insider Instacart cofounder Max Mullen in ‘The Garden’.

On the 11th floor of a San Francisco skyscraper is “The Garden.”

The fake grocery store in the middle of Instacart’s office is not just weird office decor — although it wouldn’t be out of place in some Silicon Valley offices.

Instead, The Garden is an active testing ground for the grocery delivery startup, and one that it constructed in less than 48 hours.

Now employees use the space to test everything from barcode-scanning algorithms in low light, to running Supermarket Sweep style speed contests.

Instacart let Business Insider visit The Garden inside its San Francisco headquarters.

Here’s what it’s like to have a fake grocery store in the middle of your office:

Not every startup has fake lobsters lying around its office, but Instacart isn't like any other company. Since its founding in 2012, it has been building a grocery delivery empire and has raised nearly $275 million to make the experience as easy and fast as possible -- for both the in-store shoppers and customers alike. Biz Carson/Business Insider Part of making it as fast for the customers as possible meant making it fast for Instacart's engineers, product managers, and designers to test things too. Its headquarters, however, is in the middle of downtown San Francisco, and not at all convenient for frequent runs to the grocery store to test new app updates. That's what inspired Max Mullen and Arnaud Ferreri to come up with the idea for 'The Garden.' Biz Carson/Business Insider Instacart cofounder Max Mullen poses in The Garden with a lobster and a banana. The company was having a 48-hour hackathon, a Silicon Valley tradition where teams can brainstorm new ideas, when Mullen's team realised they wanted to build a physical grocery store. They turned one of the office's hangout and lounge spaces (like the one shown below on a different floor) into the mini testing ground. Biz Carson/Business Insider At the start of the hackathon, Ferreri and Mullen had to quickly order and assemble grocery store shelving. Then they had to purchase a bunch of food to start lining the shelves. Instacart All of the perishable items like meat and vegetables are plastic -- the kind decorators would stick around houses -- but there's a few dog toys thrown in the mix as well. Biz Carson/Business Insider To make The Garden usable, they even had to create a fake store online for employees to be able to test fake customer orders. Instacart The final result was The Garden. Biz Carson/Business Insider All of the shelves are filled with some of Instacart's most common items and double as a training ground for some of its shoppers. This wall of pasta from Whole Foods helps train people to recognise the different kinds really fast. Biz Carson/Business Insider One item they made sure they had was fake bananas. They're the number one item ordered through Instacart. Biz Carson/Business Insider Its main purpose, though, is to be a testing ground for its engineers. The starting line at the front of The Garden shows where employees line up to do Supermarket Sweep style races to see how fast they can collect the items. Biz Carson/Business Insider For those unfamiliar with Supermarket Sweep, it was an amazing game show where contestants ran around and grabbed groceries into their cart. After all, how fast you can scan an item is an important part of testing the app. Biz Carson/Business Insider Selecting and scanning the right item fast is harder than it looks. The Garden keeps at least six different varieties of almond milk in stock. Biz Carson/Business Insider And even then, it doesn't have every type customers might be asking for. Good thing it can test its 'closest replacements' feature. Biz Carson/Business Insider Instacart even keeps different kinds of 'fish' around to make sure people are reading labels. Technically they're all the same plastic fish, but this one is a tequila lime salmon fillet in the eyes of The Garden. Biz Carson/Business Insider Beyond just experimenting with the shopping experience, Instacart employees have found other uses for The Garden in the middle of its offices. Biz Carson/Business Insider The design team, for example, has tried out Instacart bags to see how many soda bottles would fit, or whether they were wide enough to fit a carton of eggs. Don't worry: those eggs are Styrofoam so they don't end up with too much of a mess. Biz Carson/Business Insider There's also tests around scanning items in low light at the bottom of a shelf -- a harder technical challenge than in a bright part of the store. Biz Carson/Business Insider Instacart may be one of the few companies around that can find a legitimate reason to build a grocery store in its office in two days. Biz Carson/Business Insider But you never know. Maybe the fake grocery store will be the next wave of trendy office decor. Biz Carson/Business Insider

