The Flooding And Destruction Caused By Hurricane Sandy In 10 Crazy Images

If Instagram is good for one thing, it’s for documenting photos of Hurricane Sandy as it lashes the East Coast.



Enter Instacane. The website, originally created for Hurricane Irene last year, is now pulling in Hurricane Sandy-related images from Instagram, the photo-sharing site now owned by Facebook, so you can see the storm’s progression in real time.

We went through and pulled some of the most shocking photos from Washington, DC, on up to New York City.

Photo: Instagram via i_will_overcome

Photo: Instagram via Al Roker

Photo: Twit Pic via Mike Ryan

Photo: Instagram via Griffithworks

Photo: Instagram via Baltimore Sun

Photo: Instagram via hoeboma

Photo: Instgram via jdlslens

Photo: Instagram via yimesxtremes

Photo: Instagram via alyssaarminio

Photo: Instagram via nigelbarker

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.