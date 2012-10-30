The Flooding And Destruction Caused By Hurricane Sandy In 10 Crazy Images

If Instagram is good for one thing, it’s for documenting photos of Hurricane Sandy as it lashes the East Coast.
Enter Instacane. The website, originally created for Hurricane Irene last year, is now pulling in Hurricane Sandy-related images from Instagram, the photo-sharing site now owned by Facebook, so you can see the storm’s progression in real time.
We went through and pulled some of the most shocking photos from Washington, DC, on up to New York City.
