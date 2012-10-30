The Flooding And Destruction Caused By Hurricane Sandy In 10 Crazy Images

Alyson Shontell

If Instagram is good for one thing, it’s for documenting photos of Hurricane Sandy as it lashes the East Coast.

Enter Instacane. The website, originally created for Hurricane Irene last year, is now pulling in Hurricane Sandy-related images from Instagram, the photo-sharing site now owned by Facebook, so you can see the storm’s progression in real time.

We went through and pulled some of the most shocking photos from Washington, DC, on up to New York City.

instagram hurricane sandy point pleasant

Photo: Instagram via i_will_overcome

instagram hurricane sandy point pleasant

Photo: Instagram via Al Roker

fdr drive under water hurricane sandy

Photo: Twit Pic via Mike Ryan

new york subway sandy storm closed weather

Photo: Instagram via Griffithworks

baltimore sun hurricane sandy

Photo: Instagram via Baltimore Sun

hurricane sandy instagram

Photo: Instagram via hoeboma

exchange place jersey city hurricane sandy

Photo: Instgram via jdlslens

instagram hurricane sandy hoboken

Photo: Instagram via yimesxtremes

huricane sandy hoboken

Photo: Instagram via alyssaarminio

nigel barker hurricane sandy photo

Photo: Instagram via nigelbarker

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.