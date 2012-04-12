Insta-Win: Here's Why Brands Can't Afford To Not Be On Instagram

Kim Kardashian On Instagram.

Photo: Instagram

No, there’s no dashboard or back-end metrics. And no sales team to support advertisers–yet. But Instagram, the popular photo-sharing service that Facebook bought for $1 billion on Monday, is Mecca for brand advertisers.Why?



It’s a place where display advertising actually works. Yep, that’s right: people want to look at your ads.



Just don’t call them ads. Instead, call them images, and make sure they’re (actually, truly) interesting or beautiful to look at. One smart angle is the “behind-the-scenes” approach taken by brands such as General Electric, CNN, and Burberry. As a consumer, I don’t know much about GE’s engineering division, and I might not profess to care. But amazing, colour-saturated photos of engines and repairs, which turn my iPhone into a portable gallery of industrial-flavored art? Yes, please. CEO Kevin Systrom has suggested Instagram may be the next great platform for display, and he now has the resources of Facebook –expected to IPO at $75-100 billion later this month — to back him up in developing it.

