This Is The Easiest Way To Make A Cool Facebook Cover Image

Facebook’s Cover image feature is a compelling way to customise the look of your Facebook profile.It’s easy to pick one that looks goofy, though.
Enter Insta Cover, a web app that makes it easy to build a cover image by collaging your Instagram photos that are already online.
We took it for a spin — here’s how it works.
You can click the X in the top right corner of each picture to delete it and automatically replace it with a new one
Insta Cover creates a new Facebook album and saves the photo there -- we still have to manually set it to be our cover photo
