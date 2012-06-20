This Is The Easiest Way To Make A Cool Facebook Cover Image

Photo: Screenshot

Facebook’s Cover image feature is a compelling way to customise the look of your Facebook profile.It’s easy to pick one that looks goofy, though.



Enter Insta Cover, a web app that makes it easy to build a cover image by collaging your Instagram photos that are already online.

We took it for a spin — here’s how it works.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.