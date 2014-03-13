A Really Inspiring Thread On 'Secret' Shows How Nice Strangers Can Be To Each Other

Secret is an app where people can post thoughts and feelings anonymously. Think Twitter, but without handles or followers. It’s similar to another popular anonymous app, Whisper.

When users are allowed to be anonymous, they often write nasty things. Secret has quickly been dubbed the “burn book” of Silicon Valley, full of mean comments about people and companies.

But yesterday we were surprised to find a genuinely nice thread while perusing the app. A user was feeling desperate, and the community rose up to help. After more than 20 comments, the initial user thanked the community for “all the love” said they were starting to feel better.

Here’s what was posted:

And here’s how the community responded:

