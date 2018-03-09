14 quotes from Facebook billionaire and feminist Sheryl Sandberg that will leave you feeling inspired

Alongside her business success, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg has also become one of the most influential feminists in the world.
Since publishing her best-selling book “Lean In: Women, Work, And The Will To Lead” in 2013, packed with advice for women who dream of taking positions of power, she has been an authority on leadership and gender equality.
She founded a women-focused nonprofit, also called Lean In, and kickstarted a campaign called Together Women Can, which celebrates the power of women supporting eachother and mentoring eachother both inside and outside the workplace.
She also happens to be worth $US1.37 ($AU1.82) billion, according to Forbes.
After her husband Dave Goldberg died suddenly on May 1, 2015, she has also become a voice of strength and overcoming tragedy.
Whether it’s been during her role at Facebook, within the pages of her book, or during powerful speeches, such as the one she gave at UC Berkeley’s commencement in May 2016, Sandberg has delivered countless timeless pieces of advice on leadership, relationships, and feminism.
Scroll down for 14 quotes from Sheryl Sandberg that will leave you feeling inspired.
'There is a myth that women don't support other women. It's just not true. The reality is that women accomplish amazing things when we support each other.'
'You can be the boss and still be terrified, still have the desire to make everyone comfortable. And it's a strange divide. You're in charge but still beholden to other people.'
'There are plenty of men who haven't been helpful in my career and I wasn't devastated as a result.'
'My favourite poster at work reads, 'Nothing at Facebook is someone else's problem.' When you see something that's broken, go fix it.'
'Just as our bodies have a physiological immune system, our brains have a psychological immune system -- and there are steps you can take to help kick it into gear.'
'Finding gratitude and appreciation is key to resilience. People who take the time to list things they are grateful for are happier and healthier.'
'The easy days ahead of you will be easy. It is the hard days -- the times that challenge you to your very core -- that will determine who you are. You will be defined not just by what you achieve, but by how you survive.'
'When you look at successful women, they have other women who have supported them, and they have gotten to where they are because of those women.'
'We find our humanity -- our will to live and our ability to love -- in our connections to one another. Be there for your family and friends. And I mean in person. Not just in a message with a heart emoji.'
'We have to correct for the biases women face. You shouldn't feel obligated to support a woman because she is a woman, but because you believe in her ideas and capabilities.'
'You are not born with a fixed amount of resilience. Like a muscle, you can build it up, draw on it when you need it. In that process you will figure out who you really are -- and you just might become the very best version of yourself.'
'Build resilience in yourselves. When tragedy or disappointment strike, know that you have the ability to get through absolutely anything. I promise you do. As the saying goes, we are more vulnerable than we ever thought, but we are stronger than we ever imagined.'
