14 quotes from Facebook billionaire and feminist Sheryl Sandberg that will leave you feeling inspired

Getty / Drew Angerer ‘There are plenty of men who haven’t been helpful in my career and I wasn’t devastated as a result,’ Sandberg has said.

Alongside her business success, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg has also become one of the most influential feminists in the world.

Since publishing her best-selling book “Lean In: Women, Work, And The Will To Lead” in 2013, packed with advice for women who dream of taking positions of power, she has been an authority on leadership and gender equality.

She founded a women-focused nonprofit, also called Lean In, and kickstarted a campaign called Together Women Can, which celebrates the power of women supporting eachother and mentoring eachother both inside and outside the workplace.

She also happens to be worth $US1.37 ($AU1.82) billion, according to Forbes.

After her husband Dave Goldberg died suddenly on May 1, 2015, she has also become a voice of strength and overcoming tragedy.

Whether it’s been during her role at Facebook, within the pages of her book, or during powerful speeches, such as the one she gave at UC Berkeley’s commencement in May 2016, Sandberg has delivered countless timeless pieces of advice on leadership, relationships, and feminism.

Scroll down for 14 quotes from Sheryl Sandberg that will leave you feeling inspired.

