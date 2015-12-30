15 of the most inspiring quotes about money we read this year

Kathleen Elkins, Libby Kane
There’s a lot to be said about money.

After a year of sifting through personal finance books and articles, we decided to round up some of our favourite quotes about wealth and success.

Read on for a healthy dose of inspiration:

'Most people fail to realise that in life, it's not how much money you make. It's how much money you keep ... Money without financial intelligence is money soon gone.'

Source: 'Rich Dad Poor Dad,' by Robert Kiyosaki

'The number one reason most people don't get what they want is that they don't know what they want. Rich people are totally clear that they want wealth.'

Source: 'Secrets of the Millionaire Mind,' by T. Harv Eker

'The fastest way to make money is to solve a problem. The bigger the problem you solve, the more money you make.'

Source: Steve Siebold via Business Insider

'We'd all be happy with a million-dollar net worth, but we'd be even happier with FREEDOM. Freedom to live our lives on our own terms, freedom to spend more time with loved ones or on hobbies that enrich us, and freedom to even still work or volunteer or do whatever else our heart desires.'

Source: Budgets are Sexy

'You don't get what you deserve. You get what you negotiate.'

Source: Farnoosh Torabi via Business Insider

'On average, millionaires invest 20% of their household income each year. Their wealth isn't measured by the amount they make each year, but by how they have saved and invested over time.'

Source: 'I Will Teach You To Be Rich,' by Ramit Sethi

'Opportunity luck is why the rich are rich. Opportunity luck is a unique type of luck the rich create as a result of having good daily habits. When you have good daily habits, you magnify the opportunity for luck to occur.'

Source: Thomas C. Corley via Business Insider

'Riches do not respond to wishes. They respond only to definite plans, backed by definite desires, through constant persistence.'

Source: 'Think and Grow Rich,' by Napoleon Hill

'Money comes to you when you are ready for it.'

Source: Lewis Howes, via Business Insider

'Without wisdom, gold is quickly lost by those who have it, but with wisdom, gold can be secured by those who have it not.'

Source: 'The Richest Man in Babylon,' by George S. Clason

'You have to believe that you are the one who creates your success, that you are the one who creates your mediocrity, and that you are the one creating your struggles around money and success. Consciously or unconsciously, it's still you.'

