15 of the most inspiring quotes about money we read this year

There’s a lot to be said about money.
After a year of sifting through personal finance books and articles, we decided to round up some of our favourite quotes about wealth and success.
Read on for a healthy dose of inspiration:
'Most people fail to realise that in life, it's not how much money you make. It's how much money you keep ... Money without financial intelligence is money soon gone.'
'The number one reason most people don't get what they want is that they don't know what they want. Rich people are totally clear that they want wealth.'
'The fastest way to make money is to solve a problem. The bigger the problem you solve, the more money you make.'
'We'd all be happy with a million-dollar net worth, but we'd be even happier with FREEDOM. Freedom to live our lives on our own terms, freedom to spend more time with loved ones or on hobbies that enrich us, and freedom to even still work or volunteer or do whatever else our heart desires.'
'On average, millionaires invest 20% of their household income each year. Their wealth isn't measured by the amount they make each year, but by how they have saved and invested over time.'
'Opportunity luck is why the rich are rich. Opportunity luck is a unique type of luck the rich create as a result of having good daily habits. When you have good daily habits, you magnify the opportunity for luck to occur.'
'Riches do not respond to wishes. They respond only to definite plans, backed by definite desires, through constant persistence.'
'Without wisdom, gold is quickly lost by those who have it, but with wisdom, gold can be secured by those who have it not.'
