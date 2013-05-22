11 Inspiring Examples Of People Being Awesome After The Tornado In Oklahoma

The massive tornado that hit Oklahoma was a tragedy, a reminder that sometimes we can’t know or understand disasters that strike. But the toughest times bring out the best in people.

Volunteers and first responders rushed to the scene, people around the country showed their support, and people worked through the night to help victims.

We’ve found some of the tweets, images, and stories that document some of the amazing responses to the tragedy.

The University of Oklahoma is offering free dorm space for families who’ve lost their homes.

The University of Oklahoma is opening up spaces in Housing for the displaced families! Call 405-325-2511 — OU Sooners (@UofOklahoma) May 20, 2013

Searchers kept going house to house and looked for survivors throughout the night.

PHOTO: Searchers continue going home-to-home in the dark in Moore, Oklahoma – via @jebetz – twitter.com/MicahGrimes/st… — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) May 21, 2013

Volunteers rushed in huge numbers to the Red Cross office in Oklahoma City.

Flooding over with spontaneous volunteers in our OKC office. Thank you to those who have come. twitter.com/redcrossokc/st… — Red Cross Oklahoma (@redcrossokc) May 21, 2013

A teacher gets reunited with one of his students.



One woman, midway through an interview with CBS, heard and rescued her dog from the rubble of her home. (h/t The Atlantic Wire)

A rapidly growing Facebook group has been set up for people to post photos of things like pictures or documents they’ve lost so they can be returned, in addition to other information and offers of donations.

Facebook

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Kevin Durant donated a million dollars to the Red Cross.

@kdtrey5 steps forward and gives $1mil matching gift to the ARC for disaster relief, text “REDCROSS” to 90999 for a $10 donation. — Red Cross Oklahoma (@redcrossokc) May 21, 2013

Staff at one Moore, Oklahoma daycare kept students calm, covered, and singing “You Are My Sunshine” during the tornado. None of the students were harmed, even though the building was nearly destroyed.

Reuters

Thousands helped publicize The Red Cross’s efforts to help family and first responders know who was safe.

Let others know you’re okay! Very critical in search & rescue efforts. #ok #okwx safeandwell.communityos.org/cms/index.php — Red Cross Oklahoma (@redcrossokc) May 20, 2013

Search teams broke through the debris to rescue trapped pets.

Rescued: search teams broke through the debris of a home to save this dog in Moore twitter.com/CBS11JasonAlle… — Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen) May 21, 2013

Responders found a knocked over flag during their search and rescue mission, and raised it over their efforts.

Flag just raised above an early morning search for victims in Moore, OK twitter.com/CBS11JasonAlle… — Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen) May 21, 2013

Responders pull children from the Plaza Towers elementary school. The AP photographer who took the photo describes the scene here. The rescue was quick, quiet, and efficient, despite the devastation.

AP

Here’s the American flag, raised where Plaza Towers used to be.

A symbol of the #Moore community’s resilience through tough times– the American flag back up at Plaza Towers twitter.com/priscillaluong… — Priscilla Luong (@priscillaluong) May 21, 2013

A woman, reunited with her child after the tornado, carries her across a field.

AP

