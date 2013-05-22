11 Inspiring Examples Of People Being Awesome After The Tornado In Oklahoma

Max Nisen

The massive tornado that hit Oklahoma was a tragedy, a reminder that sometimes we can’t know or understand disasters that strike. But the toughest times bring out the best in people.

Volunteers and first responders rushed to the scene, people around the country showed their support, and people worked through the night to help victims. 

We’ve found some of the tweets, images, and stories that document some of the amazing responses to the tragedy. 

The University of Oklahoma is offering free dorm space for families who’ve lost their homes. 

Searchers kept going house to house and looked for survivors throughout the night.

Volunteers rushed in huge numbers to the Red Cross office in Oklahoma City.

A teacher gets reunited with one of his students.


One woman, midway through an interview with CBS, heard and rescued her dog from the rubble of her home. (h/t The Atlantic Wire)

Woman dog reunited

CBS

A rapidly growing Facebook group has been set up for people to post photos of things like pictures or documents they’ve lost so they can be returned, in addition to other information and offers of donations.

Facebook Oklahoma

Facebook

Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Kevin Durant donated a million dollars to the Red Cross.

Staff at one Moore, Oklahoma daycare kept students calm, covered, and singing “You Are My Sunshine” during the tornado. None of the students were harmed, even though the building was nearly destroyed.

Oklahoma Tornado picture

Reuters

Thousands helped publicize The Red Cross’s efforts to help family and first responders know who was safe.

Search teams broke through the debris to rescue trapped pets.

Responders found a knocked over flag during their search and rescue mission, and raised it over their efforts.

Responders pull children from the Plaza Towers elementary school. The AP photographer who took the photo describes the scene here. The rescue was quick, quiet, and efficient, despite the devastation. 

Moore Oklahoma school tornado

AP

Here’s the American flag, raised where Plaza Towers used to be.

A woman, reunited with her child after the tornado, carries her across a field.

AP834426024620

AP

