10 Examples Of People Being Awesome After The Attack On The Boston Marathon

Despite all of the horror, fear, and loss in the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombings, people have responded with bravery.



Many people who finished the marathon after the bombings just kept on running to area hospitals to see if they could donate blood or otherwise help.

We’ve found the tweets, images, and stories that document some of the amazing responses to a tragedy.

A first responder, carrying what appears to be a child to safety.

Buddy tells me 1st responder wheeled this woman out of danger and then went back to scene. #Boston twitter.com/LukeRussert/st…

— Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) April 15, 2013

Google responded by creating a tool to help people find their loved ones

Let your friends & family know you’re OK or locate your loved ones w/ Person Finder for the Boston explosions: goo.gl/jkH6H

— A Googler (@google) April 15, 2013

Some runners reportedly continued past the finish line to area hospitals

Reports of Marathon Runners that crossed finish line and continued to run to Mass General Hospital to give blood to victims #PrayforBoston — NBC Sports Network (@NBCSN) April 15, 2013

So many people rushed to donate blood that some are being turned away

Due to the generosity of our donors we don’t need blood at this time. RT @redcrosseastma redcrossblood.org #marathon — Ronald Agrella (@RonAgrella) April 15, 2013

One of the most shared messages following the bombing was this classic from Mr. Rogers

“Look for the helpers. You’ll always find people who are helping.” — Fred Rogers, on what to do when scary things are on the news #boston — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 15, 2013

A couple finds each other after the explosions (via The Atlantic):

One man rushed in to help an injured person, and used his belt as a tourniquet:

Very real, very close video from #BostonMarathon explosion. Including man taking off his belt to use as tourniquet. http://t.co/RJHuhdoNId — Yesenia Sotelo ????️‍???????????? (@silverbell) April 15, 2013

This amazing image shows police rushing to respond after the attack. The runner on the ground got up and walked the last few feet of the race. (via The Atlantic):



Former New England Patriot Joe Andruzzi was spotted helping an injured woman after the blast:

Joe Andruzzi's Twitter fell silent for hours after the Boston Marathon explosions. Turns out he was rescuing victims: http://t.co/6m7wiWwfcN — Deadspin (@Deadspin) April 16, 2013

