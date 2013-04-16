10 Examples Of People Being Awesome After The Attack On The Boston Marathon

Max Nisen

Despite all of the horror, fear, and loss in the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombings, people have responded with bravery. 

Many people who finished the marathon after the bombings just kept on running to area hospitals to see if they could donate blood or otherwise help. 

We’ve found the tweets, images, and stories that document some of the amazing responses to a tragedy.  

A first responder, carrying what appears to be a child to safety. 

Buddy tells me 1st responder wheeled this woman out of danger and then went back to scene. #Boston twitter.com/LukeRussert/st…

A couple finds each other after the explosions (via The Atlantic):

One man rushed in to help an injured person, and used his belt as a tourniquet:

This amazing image shows police rushing to respond after the attack. The runner on the ground got up and walked the last few feet of the race. (via The Atlantic):

Former New England Patriot Joe Andruzzi was spotted helping an injured woman after the blast:

