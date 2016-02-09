Awe-inspiring quotes from Carl Sagan that will make you realise how precious life in our universe truly is

We live in a grand universe, full of mystery, beauty, and the potential for life.

Yet, we rarely stop to marvel at our place in the cosmos.

Through his poetic, inspirational words, the late astronomer Carl Sagan helped us realise that life on Earth is a precious gift.

Here, we’ve paired the latest photos by the revolutionary Hubble Space Telescope with some of Sagan’s best quotes, which shine a glimmering light on who we are, why we’re here, and where we’re going.

Check out the quotes with a brief description of each image below:

