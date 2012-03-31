Etch-A-Sketch Released These Romney-Themed Ads—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Etch-a-Sketch

recognising a good PR opportunity when Mitt Romney’s aide threw one in its face, Etch-a-Sketch has released new, politically themed ads. In case you forgot, Ohio Arts’ stock tripled overnight after Romney’s campaign aide, Eric Fehrnstorm, told CNN, “well, I think you hit a reset button for the fall campaign. Everything changes. Its almost like an Etch-a-Sketch. You can kind of shake it up and we start all over again.” The new ads, created by Team Detroit, cheese it up with a “remember guys, we’re all in this together” message.Subway’s $5 Footlong promotion has ended in San Francisco. According to SF Weekly, the prices might have gone up to accommodate the city’s new $10.24 minimum wage.



Deutsch LA has won the a part of Target’s coveted creative account. Wieden + Kennedy was Target’s previous agency.

Quaker has officially announced that they have given the Quaker Oats man a makeover to look skinnier and five years younger … we noticed the change months ago. Click here to see the 135-year evolution of the Quaker man.

TubeMogul, a quickly growing media buy platform for video advertising, has joined forces with Nielsen to provide its clients with gross ratings point (GRP) measurement data. Nielsen Online Campaign Ratings allows TubeMogul’s clients more accurate data for reaching specific demographics.

Monica Karo, the head of Omnicom Media Group’s Apple account, has been named the company’s U.S. Chief of PHD. She is replacing Andrew McClean. Steve Jobs had said that “she’s incredibly talented and a ke member of the Apple advertising team.”

