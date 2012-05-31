Inspired By Romney's 'Amercia' Typo, Stephen Colbert Writes A New National Anthem

Stephen Colbert didn’t waste much time seizing on the Romney campaign’s latest gaffe, the mispelling of ‘America’ in their iPhone app. We chronicled some of the best responses to the ‘Amercia’ gaffe yesterday, and Colbert’s new take on “America the Beautiful” certainly makes a strong case for inclusion on the list.



The singing begins at the 2:50 mark Watch the video below:



