105 inspirational quotes from some of the world's most successful people

• 'You must do the things you think you cannot do.' —Eleanor Roosevelt

• 'You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.' —Wayne Gretzky

• 'Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.' —Michael Jordan

• 'The biggest risk is not taking any risk ... In a world that's changing really quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks.' —Mark Zuckerberg

• 'The best way of learning about anything is by doing.'—Richard Branson

• 'If something is important enough, even if the odds are against you, you should still do it.' —Elon Musk

• 'Be fearless. Have the courage to take risks. Go where there are no guarantees. Get out of your comfort zone even if it means being uncomfortable. The road less traveled is sometimes fraught with barricades, bumps, and uncharted terrain. But it is on that road where your character is truly tested. Have the courage to accept that you're not perfect, nothing is and no one is — and that's OK.' —Katie Couric

• 'A dream doesn't become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work.' —Colin Powell

• 'Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by. And that has made all the difference.' —Robert Frost (from his poem 'The Road Not Taken')

• 'If there is no struggle, there is no progress.' —Frederick Douglass

• 'Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.' —Benjamin Franklin

• 'Don't be afraid to give up the good to go for the great.' —John D. Rockefeller

• 'Do one thing every day that scares you.' —Eleanor Roosevelt

• ''Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.' —Harriet Tubman

• ''But you have to do what you dream of doing even while you're afraid.' —Arianna Huffington

• ''If you love what you do and are willing to do what it takes, it's within your reach. And it'll be worth every minute you spend alone at night, thinking and thinking about what it is you want to design or build.' —Steve Wozniak