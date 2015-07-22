30 inspiring quotes from super-successful people that every professional should read

Success can be defined a million different ways — and it looks different for everyone who achieves it.

But one thing all successful people have in common is an insatiable passion for something, and the motivation to constantly improve it.

Showcasing this universal theme of passion and drive, Stratx has created an infographic revealing the most striking career advice in the form of inspirational quotes from 30 industry-changing professionals:

