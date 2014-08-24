101 Inspirational Quotes From Super Successful People

The world’s most successful people are known and celebrated for all different things.

Some are famous for their skills and talents, while others are distinguished for their courage or profound impact on society.

But one thing many of the world’s most successful people have in common is their ability to inspire others.

Here are 101 inspirational quotes from highly successful people:

“You must be the change you wish to see in the world.” — Mahatma Gandhi

“Success is most often achieved by those who don’t know that failure is inevitable.” — Coco Chanel

“Courage is grace under pressure.” — Ernest Hemingway

“Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning.” — Albert Einstein

“Sometimes you can’t see yourself clearly until you see yourself through the eyes of others.” — Ellen DeGeneres

“It does not matter how slowly you go, so long as you do not stop.” — Confucius

“Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.” — Warren Buffett

“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” — Dr. Seuss

“You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.” — Mae West

“Once you choose hope, anything’s possible.” — Christopher Reeve

“There is no easy walk to freedom anywhere, and many of us will have to pass through the valley of the shadow of death again and again before we reach the mountaintop of our desires.” — Nelson Mandela

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched — they must be felt with the heart.” — Helen Keller

“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” — Mahatma Gandhi

“The difference between winning and losing is most often not quitting.” — Walt Disney

“When you cease to dream you cease to live.” — Malcolm Forbes

“May you live every day of your life.” — Jonathan Swift

“Failure is another steppingstone to greatness.” — Oprah Winfrey

“If you’re not stubborn, you’ll give up on experiments too soon. And if you’re not flexible, you’ll pound your head against the wall and you won’t see a different solution to a problem you’re trying to solve.” — Jeff Bezos

“In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different.” — Coco Chanel

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” — Wayne Gretzky

“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” — Dolly Parton

“The longer I live, the more beautiful life becomes.” — Frank Lloyd Wright

“You must expect great things of yourself before you can do them.” — Michael Jordan

“You can’t please everyone, and you can’t make everyone like you.” — Katie Couric

“I believe every human has a finite number of heartbeats. I don’t intend to waste any of mine.” — Neil Armstrong

“Don’t limit yourself. Many people limit themselves to what they think they can do. You can go as far as your mind lets you. What you believe, remember, you can achieve.” — Mary Kay Ash

“If you don’t stand for something you’ll fall for anything.” — Malcolm X

“The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.” — Mark Twain

“It often requires more courage to dare to do right than to fear to do wrong.” — Abraham Lincoln

“If at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try again.” — William Edward Hickson

“As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands, one for helping yourself, the other for helping others.” — Audrey Hepburn

“If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.” — John Quincy Adams

“If you are going through hell, keep going.” — Winston Churchill

“The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.” — Oprah Winfrey

“A dream doesn’t become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work.” — Colin Powell

“The biggest risk is not taking any risk… In a world that’s changing really quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks.” — Mark Zuckerberg

“Do one thing every day that scares you.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

“The purpose of our lives is to be happy.” — Dalai Lama

“Don’t be afraid to give up the good to go for the great.” — John D. Rockefeller

“Don’t worry about failure; you only have to be right once.” — Drew Houston

“Nothing great was ever achieved without enthusiasm.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Keep your face to the sunshine and you can never see the shadow.” — Helen Keller

“One of the greatest diseases is to be nobody to anybody.” — Mother Teresa

“Identity is a prison you can never escape, but the way to redeem your past is not to run from it, but to try to understand it, and use it as a foundation to grow.” — Jay-Z

“If you always do what interests you, at least one person is pleased.” — Katharine Hepburn

“All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them.” — Walt Disney

“I avoid looking forward or backward, and try to keep looking upward.” — Charlotte Bronte

“Don’t count the days, make the days count.” — Muhammad Ali

“Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen.” — Michael Jordan

“Life is short, and it is here to be lived.” — Kate Winslet

“Everything you can imagine is real.” — Pablo Picasso

“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” — Barack Obama

“It is never too late to be what you might have been.” — George Eliot

“If you love what you do and are willing to do what it takes, it’s within your reach. And it will be worth every minute you spend alone at night, thinking and thinking about what it is you want to design or build.” — Steve Wozniak

“Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud.” — Maya Angelou

“In the midst of movement and chaos, keep stillness inside of you.” — Deepak Chopra

“I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” — Thomas A. Edison

“We should remember that just as a positive outlook on life can promote good health, so can everyday acts of kindness.” — Hillary Clinton

“As we look ahead into the next century, leaders will be those who empower others.” — Bill Gates

“There are no mistakes, only opportunities.” — Tina Fey (from her book, “Bossypants“)

“We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone.” — Ronald Reagan

“Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken.” — Oscar Wilde

“In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.” — Albert Einstein

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” — Nelson Mandela

“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” — Steve Jobs

“But you have to do what you dream of doing even while you’re afraid.” — Arianna Huffington

“When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace.” — Jimi Hendrix

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou

“If you can do what you do best and be happy, you’re further along in life than most people.” — Leonardo DiCaprio

“Success isn’t about how much money you make. It’s about the difference you make in people’s lives.” — Michelle Obama

“It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you’ll do things differently.” — Warren Buffett

“Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.” — George Bernard Shaw

“The best way of learning about anything is by doing.” — Richard Branson

“Efforts and courage are not enough without purpose and direction.” — John F. Kennedy

“Don’t let the fear of striking out hold you back.” — Babe Ruth

“Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.” — Harriet Tubman

“What the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve.” — Napoleon Hill

“A champion is afraid of losing. Everyone else is afraid of winning.” — Billie Jean King

“Either write something worth reading or do something worth writing.” — Benjamin Franklin

“If you live long enough, you’ll make mistakes. But if you learn from them, you’ll be a better person.” — Bill Clinton

“We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.

“As long as the mind can envision the fact that you can do something, you can do it, as long as you really believe 100 per cent.” — Arnold Schwarzenegger

“Find out who you are and be that person. That’s what your soul was put on this Earth to be. Find that truth, live that truth and everything else will come.” — Ellen DeGeneres

“Your voice can change the world.” — Barack Obama

AP President Barack Obama.

“The more you dream, the farther you get.” — Michael Phelps

“You must do the things you think you cannot do.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

“Every moment is a fresh beginning.” — T.S. Eliot

“A hero is someone who understands the responsibility that comes with his freedom.” — Bob Dylan

“If you want to be happy, set a goal that commands your thoughts, liberates your energy, and inspires your hopes.” — Andrew Carnegie

“If there is no struggle, there is no progress.” — Frederick Douglass

“Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by. And that has made all the difference.” — Robert Frost (from his poem “The Road Not Taken”)

“It is our choices that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities.” — J. K Rowling (from “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets“)

“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.

“The best way to not feel hopeless is to get up and do something. Don’t wait for good things to happen to you. If you go out and make some good things happen, you will fill the world with hope, you will fill yourself with hope.” — Barack Obama

“If something is important enough, even if the odds are against you, you should still do it.” — Elon Musk

“Be fearless. Have the courage to take risks. Go where there are no guarantees. Get out of your comfort zone even if it means being uncomfortable. The road less traveled is sometimes fraught with barricades, bumps, and uncharted terrain. But it is on that road where your character is truly tested. Have the courage to accept that you’re not perfect, nothing is and no one is — and that’s OK.” — Katie Couric

“Whether you think you can or you think you can’t, you’re right.” — Henry Ford

“It takes courage to grow up and become who you really are.” — e. e. cummings

“Look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see, and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious.” — Stephen Hawking

“Nothing truly valuable arises from ambition or from a mere sense of duty; it stems rather from love and devotion towards men and towards objective things.” — Albert Einstein

“In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: it goes on.” — Robert Frost

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.