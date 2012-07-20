This Is A Seriously Awesome Inspirational Quote From Steve Jobs

This clip of Steve Jobs via Paris Lemon/Dalton Caldwell is just great. Jobs was one of the most quotable men in the world, and this bit of inspiration is fantastic.



The key line: “Everything around you that you call life was made up by people that are no smarter than you and you can change it.”

(We know that a lot of people are sick of hearing about Steve Jobs. We’re not. If you’re one of those people, this post isn’t for you, and frankly we’re not sure why you clicked on it.)

