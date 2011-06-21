Inspiration

It seems like every day I’m inspired by someone throwing caution to the wind and just going after their passion. Today, it came from this video.



Do yourself a favour and take two minutes to watch it. My favourite line is 55 seconds in: “For two years I had the perfect solution in my head and finally last April I quit my job as an engineer and decided to create the solution myself”



