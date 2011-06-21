Inspiration

Fred Wilson

It seems like every day I’m inspired by someone throwing caution to the wind and just going after their passion. Today, it came from this video.

Do yourself a favour and take two minutes to watch it. My favourite line is 55 seconds in: “For two years I had the perfect solution in my head and finally last April I quit my job as an engineer and decided to create the solution myself”

   

