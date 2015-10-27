A business that delivered late night cookies out of a dorm room is expanding across America

A company that specialises in delivering late-night cookies to college students is expanding across America.

With 70 locations in 21 states, Insomnia Cookies plans to open a dozen more locations in the near future.

The company began in 2003 out a college dorm room at the University of Pennsylvania.

Founder Seth Berkowitz says the idea behind Insomnia Cookies was to provide a late-night delivery service with sweet treats instead of traditional fare like pizza, according to CNBC.

The brand’s target audience is students who are up late at night studying or coming home from the bars.

The fundamental reason for Insomnia’s success ist hat word of mouth is incredibly strong on college campuses, Berkowitz told The Huffington Post.

The company opens its locations at 11 a.m., with delivery service beginning at noon. College students are Insomnia’s biggest fans, but the company is expanding beyond that base, Bruton told CNBC.

Insomnia Cookies does not offer franchise opportunities. It completely controls each location.

An initiative the company does offer is a campus marketing representative program. Qualified students can get paid to promote the store through hosting sampling events and posting promotional material around campus.

Insomnia Cookies offers nine varieties along with deluxe cookies, cookiewiches, cookie cakes, and brownies. One cookie is $US1.60 and a six-pack is $US9.00. It also offers 12, 18, and 24 packs of cookie boxes.

Despite its small presence, the treats have made an impact with customers on social media.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.