InSITE Fireside Chat

I did my annual “fireside chat” with the InSITE Fellows a few weeks ago. This is a group of NYU and Columbia graduate students who do free consulting with startup companies while they are getting their degrees. After the chat, we go out and drink beer together. It’s one of my favourite events of the year.



They normally film the whole chat and post it. But they had camera issues this year. However, one of the fellows caught a piece of the chat on his iPhone before his battery ran out. He caught an interesting part, where I talked about raising our first USV fund in 2003/2004 and the success we’ve had with that fund. It’s a classic example of the things that people believe in the least tend to perform the best.



This post originally appeared at A VC.

