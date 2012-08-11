Insights From The Apple-Samsung Trial

The landmark patent trial between Apple and Samsung has forced both companies to open up their books and reveal U.S. sales and revenue figures for the first time.



Here’s what we learned:

Apple leans a lot more on U.S. sales than Samsung. The U.S. market accounted for 32 per cent of iPhone sales last quarter. Since the beginning of 2010, U.S. sales have averaged 32 per cent of total sales. U.S. revenue was 32 per cent of total revenue, but it is historically a bit lower than sales share. It has averaged 30 per cent of total revenue since 2010 because U.S. ASP has tracked below the overall ASP for iPhones, but that gap is closing.

The story is pretty similar with the iPad. U.S. sales were 34 per cent of total sales last quarter. U.S. revenue was a bit lower, at 32 per cent, because the U.S. ASP tracks below the overall iPad ASP. There is one key difference though: the ASP of iPads has been treading down while the ASP of iPhones has been fairly steady since 2009.

Samsung, on the other hand, sells the vast majority of its smartphones outside of the U.S. Only 4 per cent of Samsung’s smartphone sales came in the U.S. last quarter, down from a peak of 22 per cent in Q2 2011. Android’s U.S. market share has surged during this period, which may indicate American consumers prefer other manufacturers like Motorola or HTC. If this is the case, Samsung is presumably mopping up abroad.

The ASP for Samsung’s smartphones is consistently almost $300 below the iPhone’s ASP, which is why Samsung takes a smaller share of handset manufacturer profits. Nonetheless, the two combine for a 108 per cent share of industry operating profits.

