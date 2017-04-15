6 insights about getting rich buried inside Benjamin Franklin's 250-year-old book on wealth

Over 250 years ago, Benjamin Franklin strung together a handful of proverbs about wealth and success from his yearly publication, “Poor Richard’s Almanack,” which he wrote and published for 25 years under the pseudonym of Richard Saunders.

The proverb-filled essay was published as the preface to his 1758 almanack before being reprinted in over 100 languages and titled “The Way to Wealth.”

Read on to see how Franklin’s insights about accumulating and growing wealth are just as relevant several centuries later.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.