Insight Venture Partners Is Primary Twitter Investor: Report

We’ve been talking to sources all day about that new $1 billion valuation Twitter financing, and more information is coming in. The big missing part of the story was who was actually doing the investing at that massive valuation.

The primary investor in the deal, we’ve heard from a source with knowledge of the transaction, is New York-based Insight Venture Partners, which has raised over $3 billion since being founded in 1995. They were … early investors in Photobucket, which was acquired by News Corp./MySpace in 2007 for around $250 million.

He also notes that the round may not necessarily be capped at $50 million, and will possibly go higher if there’s a sufficient appetite.

