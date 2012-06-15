Insight Venture Partners Sinks $9 Million Into NJ Software Firm

Achieve3000, a provider of web-based education software (reading comprehension, vocabulary, and writing) for students in grades 2 through 12, has landed a $9 million investment from New York-based Insight Venture Partners. The company, based in Lakewood, N.J., serves more than 500,000 students in 35 states with its two software products, KidzBiz3000 and TeenBiz3000. Revenue grew 87% annually between 2003 and 2006. Via NewYorkBusiness



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.