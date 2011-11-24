A Few Insights From The Facebook Pages Of Abercrombie, Aeropostale And More

“Although Abercrombie fans agree this Skyler cami is cute, a few refuse to pay $88 for it.”



That’s the kind of insight Brean Murray’s Eric Beder drew from comments on the Facebook pages of retail brands. Here are some more:

A&F fans are loyal and most are willing to pay a premium. Foreign growth looks good.

AE fans love the spread in People magazine and they’re digging the “Friends & Family Additional 30% Off” deal.

Aeropostale “are going crazy” over the 40% off for “Friends & Family” and they’re also excited about the fee $25 gift card after they spend $100. But margins may suffer from all this discounting.

Hollister fans are buying the new sweaters, though a few object to the prices. The Huntington Beach cardigan is a “must have.”

Urban Outfitters is pissing off its target consumers with the latest fashion line. And everyone thinks those platform heels are “hideous and unoriginal.”

