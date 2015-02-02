Here's the data that proves Patriots fans take losses harder than everyone else

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

If you’re planning to sell something in the New England region, you may want to root for the Patriots at this year’s Super Bowl.

According to Insidesales.com, a predictive sales analysis software, the Patriots’ home region displayed the biggest decline — around 45% in 2012 after losing to the NY Giants — in accepting sales calls after the Super Bowl among all losing team regions in the past. Losing regions on average saw a 25% decrease in accepting sales calls after the Super Bowl.

Winning regions, on the other hand, saw a 32% spike in accepting sales calls post-Super Bowl.

Sales call acceptance rates tend to drop in general across the whole country right around the Super Bowl, it said. The week before the Super Bowl and the two weeks after the Super Bowl were the toughest times to make any sales pitch.

On average, it takes three weeks for contact rates to return to normal following the Super Bowl, it added.

“The era of data science for sales is upon us and the Super Bowl is only one of many, many factors that influence sales opportunities – soon it could be March Madness, or even presidential hopefuls throwing their hats in the ring,” Rob Christensen, VP of research & development and software architecture, told Business Insider.

Of course, these types of analysis always raise the question of causation versus correlation. It’s hard to prove how exactly the Super Bowl caused those results, because those two events may just be merely correlated to each other.

But it’s also important to remember Insidesales.com, the source of the data, makes a living out of this kind of research. It analyses all kinds of data, like email and social media to things as menial as weather conditions or baseball scores. Its algorithm combines all this data to come up with a predictive sales strategy.

Insidesales.com has raised roughly $US143 million since its founding in 2004, and claims its customers see an average of 30% sales increase within 90 days of using its software.

In fact, Jim Steele, an ex-Salesforce executive responsible for growing Salesforce’s revenue 160X, was so impressed by its product that he recently joined Insidesales.com as president of worldwide sales.

