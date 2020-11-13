Education disrupted: Insider's virtual event features Scott Galloway, Laurie Santos, Tim Shriver and more, on how to make education better, more equitable, and more accessible

Scott Galloway Scott Galloway will keynote Insider’s virtual event on the future of education

The global pandemic has moved the classroom to home for students from kindergarten to graduate school.

At the same time, concern over higher-education costs and access has roiled families and academic institutions alike, putting pressure on colleges and universities to prove their value.

Ensuring equity and inclusion for people of different economic backgrounds as well as intellectual abilities is a key theme driving innovation in the education sector.

Insider’s virtual event “Access, Equity, and the Future of Education” will explore these topics with speakerss such as NYU Stern’s Scott Galloway, Yale’s Laurie Santos, Dreambox CEO Jessie Woolley-Wilson, and Tim Shriver, chairman of Special Olympics.

The moment is ripe for disruption in education. Enterprise companies are accelerating new platforms while students and educators alike are asking, how can we do this better?

Learn more about what’s in store for the future of education on Wednesday, December 9 at 12 p.m. ET during “Access, Equity, and the Future of Education,” a virtual event featuring candid conversations with industry experts and thought leaders about what constitutes a quality education today and into the future.

Scott Galloway, entrepreneur, author, and professor of marketing at NYU Stern, will keynote the event. Galloway will unpack the reasons behind skyrocketing tuition, the logic of exclusive admissions, discusses his proprietary framework for evaluating college value, and presents a path forward to better and expanded educational access.

Laurie Santos, Yale professor and creator of the popular online course, “The Science of Well-Being”, will talk about how online experiences are extending the reach of the college classroom, and changing the on-campus experience as well.

Tim Shriver, chairman of Special Olympics, will be joined by two of the organisation’s alumni US Youth Ambassador’s, to talk about how new approaches to education can help foster an “inclusive mindset”.

Jessie Woolley-Wilson, president and CEO, DreamBox Learning, will talk about how online education platforms, and technology innovation, can help drive a more equitable future for students of all kinds.

The event will be hosted by Julia Hood, head of editorial special projects at Insider, and Paayal Zaveri, senior tech reporter, Business Insider

This free virtual event, “Access, Equity, and the Future of Education”, takes place on Wednesday, December 9 at 12 p.m.

The full speaker list includes:

Scott Galloway , professor of marketing at NYU Stern; entrepreneur; bestselling author, and co-host of the “Pivot Podcast”

, professor of marketing at NYU Stern; entrepreneur; bestselling author, and co-host of the “Pivot Podcast” Tim Shriver , chairman, Special Olympics

, chairman, Special Olympics Lucas Swineford, executive director, digital education, Yale’s Poorvu Centre for Teaching and Learning

executive director, digital education, Yale’s Poorvu Centre for Teaching and Learning Laurie Santos, PhD, professor, Yale; creator of the popular online course, “The Science of Well-Being”

PhD, professor, Yale; creator of the popular online course, “The Science of Well-Being” Jessie Woolley-Wilson , president and CEO, DreamBox Learning

, president and CEO, DreamBox Learning Tajha Ilerant , US youth ambassador alumni, Special Olympics

, US youth ambassador alumni, Special Olympics Myah Garrett, US youth ambassador alumni, Special Olympics

