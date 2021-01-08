Execs from Netflix, P&G, Dell, and more talk about the future of the workplace in Insider's upcoming virtual event

SDI Productions/Getty

Whatever happens in society resonates in the workplace, and during this past year companies, just like the rest of society, have responded to everything from the global pandemic, to questions of social justice.

Work might never look exactly the same, as hybrid models between office and home become the norm, individuals are looking to live how they want, where they want. Technology advances have made this possible as never before.

Culturally, the workplace might undergo an even more profound sea change over the next period, as employees become more vocal about the responsibilities companies have to foster a more equitable society.

The office is a microcosm of the world. And the year 2020 has seen traditional ideas of workforce and workplace conditions and dynamics disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest. Employers were forced to rethink workplace protocols, invest in safety strategies and remote infrastructures and reevaluate what it means to lead an organisation efficiently while finding opportunities for growth, inclusiveness and social empowerment.

The constantly changing work environment requires clear communication plans, innovation in technology, and reevaluation of what community means. Technology plays a major role in managing performance and opportunities as well as employee health and safety, regardless of whether employees are working on-site, remote, or travelling.

The remote workforce is here to stay as hybrid models of remote and on-site work emerge. It is up to organisations and their leaders to shift their approach in response to these pandemics from ‘do it light’ to ‘do it right’ in order to lead and foster innovation and talent for years to come.

Business Insider’s virtual event “Workplace Evolution” presented by Dell is taking place on January 27, 2021 at Noon ET, and will include conversations around how to empower remote and hybrid workers, what opportunities and challenges organisations face in this new world, and what the shift from “work from home” to “live at work” really means.

Speakers and sessions include:



Virtual Leadership – Creating New Habits for Leading in a Virtual Environment, featuring Penny Pullan, author of “Virtual Leadership: Practical Strategies for Getting the Best Out of Virtual Work and Virtual Teams”.

author of “Virtual Leadership: Practical Strategies for Getting the Best Out of Virtual Work and Virtual Teams”. The Big Shift of 2020, with Verna Meyers, VP of Inclusion Strategy at Netflix.

Empowering Your Employees, with Najuma Atkinson, SVP of Human Resources at Dell Technologies.

The New Workplace Landscape, featuring Karl Pressier, HR Director – Global Diversity and Inclusion at P&G.

