What’s ahead for COVID-19 drugs and vaccines in 2021

Following Pfizer’s vaccine approval, there’s still more to come as drugmakers look to get vaccines as well as COVID-19 treatments into more people.

Andrew Dunn rounded up 10 newsworthy moments to keep an eye out for in the remainder of 2021.

They include updates on new antiviral treatments as well as when we might get shots authorized for kids 12 and under.

Investors this summer picked out biotechs they think are set to take off in the next year.

For those closely following the biotech industry, it may come as no surprise to find that a good number of the companies are based in one of two places: the Bay Area or the Boston area.

Andrew and Allison DeAngelis have the bicoastal lists up this week.

The $US1.4 ($AU2) billion One Medical-Iora deal closed on Wednesday.

Mohana Ravindranath spoke to the leaders of the two (now one) companies to learn more about the decision to combine the primary care organizations.

The thinking: One Medical wants to treat people when they’re young, but also when they age into Medicare at 65.

“If we’re going to try to attract you, how about your parents or your grandparents? Or if you have kids, your kids. We’re speaking across a common brand, and ultimately across common technology platforms,” One Medical CEO Amir Rubin told us.

