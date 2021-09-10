Biden just unveiled a new set of vaccine rules

Hello,
- President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled a six-part plan to combat the Delta variant and boost vaccinations;
- We got the scoop on Amazon Care’s in-person expansion plans for the rest of 2021 and 2022;
- How investors and founders are stepping up around online abortion care.
First: on Thursday night, President Joe Biden unveiled new measures to combat the Delta variant.
The six-part plan includes new vaccine mandates for many workers, new vaccine requirements for some schools, and improving COVID-19 treatment access.
Of note, the new rules requires vaccine mandates at any health facility receiving federal funding through Medicare and Medicaid.
That’s virtually all of them.
What’s ahead for Amazon Care
Kicking off the week, Blake Dodge had the scoop on Amazon’s expansion plans for its medical-care service over the next year.
It plans to bring in-person Amazon Care services to 20 more cities: four more in 2021 and 16 more in 2022.
Investors are betting on online abortion care
On the heels of Texas’ abortion ban, Mohana Ravindranath took a closer look at some of the online abortion care companies that have been popping up in recent years.
The approach is similar to other virtual care companies: medical providers prescribe early-stage abortion medication, with a total cost of about $US240 ($AU326)-$US350 ($AU475). People tend to pay themselves, rather than using insurance.
Investors and founders Mohana spoke with see it as a way to ideally expand access to reproductive care more broadly.
Meet Patient Square Capital and the man behind it
This week, Allison DeAngelis took a closer look at a key healthcare dealmaker, Jim Momtazee.
He left private equity giant KKR in 2019, and last year launched his own firm Patient Square Capital, which is looking to raise $US3 ($AU4) billion.
Here’s how Momtazee plans to make a name for Patient Square Capital in the red-hot healthcare sector.
More stories that kept us busy this week:
- Be sure to check out the 9 biotech leaders on our 30 under 40 list.
- Don’t miss Aria Bendix’s comparison of 3 concerning variants that have caught scientists’ attention since Delta.
- Here’s the latest coming out of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud trial. Texts released between Holmes and former Theranos COO Sunny Balwani could play a key role in prosecuting Holmes.
