Biden just unveiled a new set of vaccine rules

First: on Thursday night, President Joe Biden unveiled new measures to combat the Delta variant.

The six-part plan includes new vaccine mandates for many workers, new vaccine requirements for some schools, and improving COVID-19 treatment access.

Of note, the new rules requires vaccine mandates at any health facility receiving federal funding through Medicare and Medicaid.

That’s virtually all of them.

Care can do home visits and virtual primary care. Amazon

Kicking off the week, Blake Dodge had the scoop on Amazon’s expansion plans for its medical-care service over the next year.

It plans to bring in-person Amazon Care services to 20 more cities: four more in 2021 and 16 more in 2022.

On the heels of Texas’ abortion ban, Mohana Ravindranath took a closer look at some of the online abortion care companies that have been popping up in recent years.

The approach is similar to other virtual care companies: medical providers prescribe early-stage abortion medication, with a total cost of about $US240 ($AU326)-$US350 ($AU475). People tend to pay themselves, rather than using insurance.

Investors and founders Mohana spoke with see it as a way to ideally expand access to reproductive care more broadly.

This week, Allison DeAngelis took a closer look at a key healthcare dealmaker, Jim Momtazee.

He left private equity giant KKR in 2019, and last year launched his own firm Patient Square Capital, which is looking to raise $US3 ($AU4) billion.

Here’s how Momtazee plans to make a name for Patient Square Capital in the red-hot healthcare sector.

