What’s at stake for Apple’s future in healthcare

Leah Rosenbaum

Tim Cook, Sumbul Desai, and Jeff Williams in the center with an Apple watch to the left of Desai and to the right of Williams with a pale yellow heartbeat line behind them on a red background.

Inside Apple’s troubled healthcare division

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, has been trying to break into the healthcare scene for more than half a decade. So why hasn’t it gotten as far as its competitors, Google and Amazon?

Investigative reporting by Blake Dodge found that the company’s healthcare division has been marred by high-level departures, setbacks and deep organizational problems.

Collage of serial founders and entrepreneurs in the biotech industry 4x3

Meet the next generation of biotech’s serial entrepreneurs

It’s not uncommon for biotech companies to have founders in common. Some preeminent entrepreneurs like George Church or Robert Langer have had a hand in the founding of dozens of successful companies.

Now, Allison DeAngelis reveals the next generation of serial biotech entrepreneurs.

They’re all under 45, and have started at least three companies. Keep an eye on them – we’re betting they are going to do big things.

Doctor and patient.
Doctor and patient. Tom Werner / Getty Images

Patient advocates are fighting medical record giants for access to their own health data

Patient medical records across the US are fragmented – meaning that your full medical history often isn’t accessible in different hospital systems.

As Mohana Ravindranath reveals, this can lead to dangerous situations.

But Mohana reports that there is a growing group of patients who are fighting to pry their medical records back from the hold of software giants like Epic and Cerner.

It’s a David and Goliath story between patients and a $US14.5 ($AU20) billion industry.

