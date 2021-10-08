What’s at stake for Apple’s future in healthcare

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m healthcare editor Leah Rosenbaum, and this week in healthcare news:

We went deep inside Apple’s health organization, where there have been a string of departures and setbacks;

We found the top new serial biotech entrepreneurs to watch, all under the age of 45;

Deep reporting revealed how patients are trying to pry back their health records from the grasp of industry giants.

If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @leah_rosenbaum. Let’s get to it…

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, has been trying to break into the healthcare scene for more than half a decade. So why hasn’t it gotten as far as its competitors, Google and Amazon?

Investigative reporting by Blake Dodge found that the company’s healthcare division has been marred by high-level departures, setbacks and deep organizational problems.

It’s not uncommon for biotech companies to have founders in common. Some preeminent entrepreneurs like George Church or Robert Langer have had a hand in the founding of dozens of successful companies.

Now, Allison DeAngelis reveals the next generation of serial biotech entrepreneurs.

They’re all under 45, and have started at least three companies. Keep an eye on them – we’re betting they are going to do big things.

Patient medical records across the US are fragmented – meaning that your full medical history often isn’t accessible in different hospital systems.

As Mohana Ravindranath reveals, this can lead to dangerous situations.

But Mohana reports that there is a growing group of patients who are fighting to pry their medical records back from the hold of software giants like Epic and Cerner.

It’s a David and Goliath story between patients and a $US14.5 ($AU20) billion industry.

More stories that kept us busy this week:

-Leah