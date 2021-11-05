What’s ahead for COVID-19 treatments after Pfizer says its antiviral pill works

Hello,

This week the CDC gave the green light for kids aged 5-11 to get Pfizer’s low-dose COVID-19 vaccine. Science editor Erin Schumaker wrote about what you need to know about this new authorization.

It wasn’t only COVID-19 vaccines making headlines this week.

Andrew Dunn wrote about an even newer, promising antiviral pill from Pfizer that could reduce deaths and hospitalizations in high-risk patients by 89%.

And Merck’s antiviral pill molnupiravir was approved in the UK to treat COVID-19.

Shelby Livingston got a great scoop this week: Walmart has hired a new executive, Louisiana-based David Carmouche, to oversee its push into health clinics.

It’s not the only exclusive our team got this week on company reshuffling.

Megan Hernbroth wrote about new leadership at Folx, a digital health company for LGBTQIA+, which recently hired three new C-suite executives.

This week, Allison DeAngelis wrote about biotech investing tips & tricks from leaders in the field.

At a recent event, ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood spoke about why she’s betting big on synthetic biology.

And Allison also spoke to the team at MissionBio Capital, who are hoping that a new strategy of cofounding companies with entrepreneurs will pay off.

