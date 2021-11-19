We spoke to Dr. Fauci about what 2022 holds for COVID-19 vaccines

Hello,
- In an interview with Insider, Dr. Fauci spoke about what 2022 holds for COVID-19 vaccines;
- We spoke with Verily’s new president of research about how the company plans to revolutionize clinical trials;
- Moderna’s Eric Huang spoke with us about the company’s new foray into gene editing.
First: It’s official: The FDA on Friday authorized booster shots of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines for all adults.
Previously, the extra dose for Pfizer and Moderna shot recipients had been OK’d nationally for older and higher-risk populations. Today’s authorization expands that and simplifies the booster-shot campaign.
Dr. Fauci talks booster shots and vaccines for babies
In an exclusive interview, Dr. Fauci spoke with health correspondent Hilary Brueck to discuss all things COVID-19.
The good doctor emphasized that he thinks booster shots should be available for all adults in the US already, saying that they will give a crucial extra layer of protection.
He also predicted that the first COVID-19 vaccines for babies and toddlers should be available by the spring of 2022.
Dr. Fauci says he expects babies and toddlers will have a COVID-19 vaccine by spring 2022
Google spin-off Verily is hoping to make a name for itself in clinical trial tech
Dr. Amy Abernethy joined Verily as the new president of research in July, and she already has big plans for the company.
Blake Dodge and Hugh Langley spoke to Abernethy about her plans to make money by expanding Verily’s clinical trial tools.
Not only will the company sell components of its Baseline platform to other businesses, but Abernethy says that they plan to collect massive amounts of patient data to make clinical trials easier and more precise.
How Amy Abernethy is rejiggering one of Verily’s biggest bets to change clinical research and propel the Google spin-off into the future
Eric Huang thinks gene editing is the future for Moderna
Eric Huang helped Moderna become the vaccine powerhouse that it is today. Now, the 50-year old executive of the newly formed Moderna Genomics thinks gene editing is the future for the giant biotech.
Andrew Dunn sat down with Huang to discuss Moderna Genomic’s genesis, its revenue strategy, and why gene editing continues to be one of the hottest areas in biotech.
The scientist who helped Moderna become a vaccine powerhouse tells us why he thinks gene editing is the future for the $US91 ($AU125) billion biotech
- Megan Hernbroth wrote about the pitchdeck that scored $US25 ($AU34) million for a new home care company.
- Cassava Sciences, a company that is developing a drug for Alzheimer’s disease, is under investigation by the government reports Allison DeAngelis.
- Peloton has been hit hard by gyms reopening. Jade Khatib reports that the company is pitching itself as an employee wellness service.
- Mary Meisenzahl reported that CVS plans to close over 900 of its stores in the next three years as it changes its business model.
- Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce wrote about a debate between scientists and the FDA over COVID-19 antibody tests.
