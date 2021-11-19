We spoke to Dr. Fauci about what 2022 holds for COVID-19 vaccines

Hello,

If you're new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @leah_rosenbaum. Let's get to it…

First: It’s official: The FDA on Friday authorized booster shots of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines for all adults.

Previously, the extra dose for Pfizer and Moderna shot recipients had been OK’d nationally for older and higher-risk populations. Today’s authorization expands that and simplifies the booster-shot campaign.

Find out more about the authorization here>>

In an exclusive interview, Dr. Fauci spoke with health correspondent Hilary Brueck to discuss all things COVID-19.

The good doctor emphasized that he thinks booster shots should be available for all adults in the US already, saying that they will give a crucial extra layer of protection.

He also predicted that the first COVID-19 vaccines for babies and toddlers should be available by the spring of 2022.

Dr. Amy Abernethy joined Verily as the new president of research in July, and she already has big plans for the company.

Blake Dodge and Hugh Langley spoke to Abernethy about her plans to make money by expanding Verily’s clinical trial tools.

Not only will the company sell components of its Baseline platform to other businesses, but Abernethy says that they plan to collect massive amounts of patient data to make clinical trials easier and more precise.

Eric Huang helped Moderna become the vaccine powerhouse that it is today. Now, the 50-year old executive of the newly formed Moderna Genomics thinks gene editing is the future for the giant biotech.

Andrew Dunn sat down with Huang to discuss Moderna Genomic’s genesis, its revenue strategy, and why gene editing continues to be one of the hottest areas in biotech.

More stories that kept us busy this week:

