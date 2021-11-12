Meet the 12 healthcare startups that are the recipients of SoftBank’s 2021 spending spree

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I'm healthcare editor Leah Rosenbaum, and this week in healthcare news:



Teladoc and Livongo combined in what was the biggest digital health merger almost exactly a year ago.

Around the anniversary, Blake Dodge and Mohana Ravindranath spoke to employees within the company to see how the merger went.

In a word: messy. Our reporters discovered that more than 110 original employees of Livongo have left, including key members of the leadership team. They also found issues, including trouble with integrating software between the companies.

Teladoc leaders say they aren’t concerned, though they are taking longer to work out the kinks than Wall Street would like.

Our whole team of reporters have been working to compile a comprehensive list of the top healthcare transformers of 2021.

These movers and shakers include the surgeons, executives, scientists and entrepreneurs who are changing how we think of healthcare right now.

The list includes the researchers who helped develop COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, Google’s chief health officer, doctors who work to prevent gun violence, and others.

SoftBank is investing heavily in healthcare companies.

Just this year the company has participated in more than $US6 ($AU8) billion worth of funding rounds for healthcare companies.

Megan Hernbroth looked at the top 12 investments the company has made in 2021 so far, and what the huge sums of cash will go towards.

More stories that kept us busy this week:

Shelby Livingston wrote about a new DOJ investigation into Oak Street Health and what it means for Medicare Advantage companies.

Psychedelics reporter Yeji Jesse Lee wrote about how patents will spur a big battle among psychedelic companies in the months to come.

Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce reported on a small new study that confirmed moms can pass COVID-19 antibodies through breast milk.

News fellow Emily Walsh reported that the FDA has expanded its recall of some COVID-19 tests for false positives.

Science editor Erin Schumaker wrote about America’s long history of stifling a Lyme disease vaccine.

