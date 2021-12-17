Top investors predict what’s ahead for healthcare and biotech in 2022

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m healthcare editor Leah Rosenbaum, and this week in healthcare news:

If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @leah_rosenbaum. Let’s get to it…

Our reporters spoke to 15 of the biggest investors in healthcare to see what will be big in 2022.

Their predictions range from a continued digital health boom, to more focus on M&A, to more focus on technology that will increase the speed of drug development.

Check out the reporting done by Megan Hernbroth, Blake Dodge, Mohana Ravindranath, Shelby Livingston, and Allison DeAngelis to see what you should be keeping an eye on in the New Year.

Andrew Lo is an MIT finance whiz who thinks that he’s solved one of the biggest problems in biotech: how to predict which drugs will succeed in human clinical trials, without wasting tons of money on a medication that might fail.

Allison spoke with Lo about his new algorithm, which could save companies billions of dollars if it works.

Not everyone is convinced that it works however — or that it’s ethical.

‘Tis the season — for a new COVID-19 variant. The world is still trying to learn as much as it can about the Omicron variant, and this week brought some new discoveries.

Science reporter Marianne Guenot wrote about one lab study that found that Omicron might be able to spread faster than Delta — but that doesn’t mean it causes more severe illness. In fact, some experts predict that this winter will see fuller hospitals, but more mild cases according to senior science reporter Aria Bendix.

And there’s been some more good news: Rebecca Cohen reports that Dr. Fauci says that we likely won’t need Omicron-specific booster shots.

In fact in a real-world study, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine still cut the risk of hospitalization from the Omicron variant by 70%, reports Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce.

Finally, Marianne answered some of your essential holiday questions — like whether or not you should still be traveling this month.

More stories that kept us busy this week:

-Leah