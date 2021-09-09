Inside a top healthcare dealmaker’s next chapter

Hello,
Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer, and today in healthcare news:
- Inside a legendary healthcare dealmaker’s next chapter;
- Investors are pouring millions into online abortion care startups;
- How 3 concerning variants that have emerged since Delta compare.
If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @lydiaramsey125. Let’s get to it…
Jim Momtazee walked away from private equity giant KKR to strike out on his own. Now the legendary healthcare dealmaker is poised to break records with his new firm.
- Jim Momtazee was KKR’s top healthcare dealmaker before leaving the private equity giant in 2019.
- Momtazee now has his own firm and is aiming to raise a record-setting $US3 ($AU4) billion first fund.
- Healthcare is a red-hot sector. But, the pandemic has made it even harder for new investment firms to raise funds.
Startup founders and VCs are stepping up as states like Texas restrict abortion access
- As Texas restricts abortion care, companies are raising millions to offer the service online.
- Hey Jane, Choix, and Just the Pill prescribe abortion medication online.
- Venture backers say these sites could be an entryway into the lucrative women’s healthcare market.
3 concerning variants have caught scientists’ attention since Delta emerged – here’s how they compare
- Three coronavirus variants – Lambda, Mu, and C.1.2 – have raised red flags among scientists lately.
- The variants show signs of being highly transmissible, able to circumvent vaccine protection, or both.
- But so far, none is more concerning than Delta, the world’s dominant strain.
More stories we’re reading:
- Pfizer picked a COVID-19 vaccine dose far lower than Moderna’s to minimize side effects, its top scientist says (Insider)
- Verily’s at a critical moment where it needs to turn its biggest ideas into a profitable business (Stat News)
- Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud trial is now underway. Here are some of the big players listed as potential witnesses in the case. (Insider)
- Dollar General CEO: About 65% of the discount retailer’s stores are in “health deserts” (CNBC)
– Lydia