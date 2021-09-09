Search

Inside a top healthcare dealmaker’s next chapter

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Jim Momtazee, Henry Kravis, and George Roberts on a bright purple background.


Jim Momtazee walked away from private equity giant KKR to strike out on his own. Now the legendary healthcare dealmaker is poised to break records with his new firm.

Abortion pill
The abortion pill is legal in all fifty states. Cavan Images/ Getty Images

Startup founders and VCs are stepping up as states like Texas restrict abortion access

Coronavirus test
A medical worker performs a PCR test for COVID-19 on August 31, 2020, at a testing booth in Montreuil, France. Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images

3 concerning variants have caught scientists’ attention since Delta emerged – here’s how they compare

