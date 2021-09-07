Amazon plans to expand its in-person medical care to 20 more cities

Hello,
- We have the scoop on Amazon Care’s plans to offer in-person care in more cities;
- Top health officials are reportedly pushing back on Biden’s booster plan;
- Fully vaccinated people are twice as likely to have no symptoms if they get COVID-19 compared to unvaccinated people.
Exclusive: Amazon has ambitious plans to bring in-person medical care to 20 more US cities
- Amazon’s medical business is looking to launch home-care visits in 20 major US cities.
- Amazon Care works through an app to connect people with clinicians for fevers and other issues.
- In-person care has been limited to Washington state, Washington, DC, and Baltimore.
The leaders of the FDA and CDC are reportedly pushing back on Biden’s booster-shot plan, saying they need more time and data
- The heads of the FDA and CDC are pushing back on the White House’s plan for COVID-19 booster shots.
- The officials say they need more time to review data on extra doses, The New York Times said Friday.
- It’s another setback to the Biden administration’s plan, which reportedly prompted FDA resignations.
Fully vaccinated people are almost twice as likely to have no symptoms than unvaccinated people if they catch COVID-19, a study suggests
- Fully vaccinated people who caught COVID-19 were twice as likely to get no symptoms, a study found.
- But most vaccinated people in the study didn’t catch COVID-19.
- Study authors said vaccinated people who interacted with vulnerable people should get regular tests.
