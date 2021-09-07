Amazon plans to expand its in-person medical care to 20 more cities

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer, and today in healthcare news:

If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @lydiaramsey125. Let’s get to it…

Amazon’s medical business is looking to launch home-care visits in 20 major US cities.

Amazon Care works through an app to connect people with clinicians for fevers and other issues.

In-person care has been limited to Washington state, Washington, DC, and Baltimore.

Get the full scoop here>>

The heads of the FDA and CDC are pushing back on the White House’s plan for COVID-19 booster shots.

The officials say they need more time to review data on extra doses, The New York Times said Friday.

It’s another setback to the Biden administration’s plan, which reportedly prompted FDA resignations.

Check it out>>

Fully vaccinated people who caught COVID-19 were twice as likely to get no symptoms, a study found.

But most vaccinated people in the study didn’t catch COVID-19.

Study authors said vaccinated people who interacted with vulnerable people should get regular tests.

Read more from the study>>

More stories we’re reading:

– Lydia