Inside Walmart’s health clinics

- Walmart’s primary care clinics are struggling with simple tasks;
- August was the deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic yet for pregnant people, says the CDC;
- These startups want to make virtual clinical trials a reality, but experts say it won’t be the norm anytime soon.
Walmart’s health clinics are struggling with basic functions like billing, imperiling the company’s push to upend care
- Walmart has opened 20 primary-care clinics in three states over the past two years.
- Operational problems have obstructed Walmart Health’s ability to improve healthcare, workers say.
- Walmart has struggled with billing insurers and credentialing providers, employees told Insider.
CDC issues an ‘urgent’ warning for pregnant people to get vaccinated as new data show pregnancy almost doubles the risk of death from COVID-19
- The CDC is issuing an urgent health advisory to encourage more vaccinations of pregnant people.
- People who get COVID-19 during pregnancy have a two-fold risk of admission into the ICU and a 70% increased risk of death, according to the CDC.
- In August, 22 pregnant people died from COVID-19, CDC data say.
Startups are raising tens of millions to make clinical trials virtual. But experts say we’re still years away.
- The pandemic’s telehealth boost has spurred investments in startups making clinical trials virtual.
- The goal is to open trials for experimental medicines to people who can’t trek to a medical center.
- These companies and experts agree it’ll be years before decentralized clinical trials are the norm.
