See the charts that suggest Moderna’s vaccine protection may last longer than Pfizer’s and J&J’s

Leah Rosenbaum

Pfizer and Moderna vaccine vials
Vials of the Pfizer (left) and Moderna (right) COVID-19 vaccines. Hazem Bader/AFP via Getty Images

4 charts show why Moderna vaccine recipients may not need boosters as much as people who got Pfizer’s vaccine

Read the full story>>

A man wearing a mask vacuums a hotel hallway.
A scene from the first floor of the USC Hotel on April 27, 20202 where USC medical staff are allowed to self-quarantine after working in high-risk hospital. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

I stayed at a free 10-day quarantine hotel in NYC when I got COVID-19. Programs like these need to be more widespread if we want to get a hold on the virus.

Check it out>>

Elizabeth Holmes trial sketch.

The Elizabeth Holmes trial: The prosecution lands some punches

Get an inside look>>

