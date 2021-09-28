See the charts that suggest Moderna’s vaccine protection may last longer than Pfizer’s and J&J’s

Hello,
- See the charts that show why Moderna’s vaccine may offer protection longer than Pfizer and J&J’s shots;
- This person stayed at a free 10-day quarantine hotel in NYC when they got COVID-19;
- A key witness speaks during the Elizabeth Holmes trial.
4 charts show why Moderna vaccine recipients may not need boosters as much as people who got Pfizer’s vaccine
- Millions of US adults are eligible for booster shots of Pfizer’s vaccine.
- Authorities are waiting for more data before recommending boosters for Moderna’s and J&J’s vaccines.
- New charts suggest the protection Moderna’s vaccine offers may last longer than Pfizer’s and J&J’s.
I stayed at a free 10-day quarantine hotel in NYC when I got COVID-19. Programs like these need to be more widespread if we want to get a hold on the virus.
- I discovered the hotel program after testing positive for COVID-19 and researching places to safely quarantine.
- The program is open to all New Yorkers and tourists who have tested positive, but few people know about it.
- As the Delta variant spreads, programs like this are a great way to limit transmission.
The Elizabeth Holmes trial: The prosecution lands some punches
- Elizabeth Holmes, the former founder and CEO of Theranos, is on trial for criminal fraud.
- The trial is projected to last about 13 weeks.
- On Friday a key prosecution witness said that Holmes was aware of issues with the company’s blood tests.
