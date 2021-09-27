It’s open season for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Hello,
- COVID-19 booster shots are finally here for a huge portion of US adults;
- 4 people who have already gotten COVID-19 booster shots share their experiences;
- 3 top VCs share what they look for when investing in psychedelic startups.
Welcome to open season for COVID-19 booster shots
- The US is entering “open season” for booster shots, a drug industry analyst said Friday.
- The majority of adults who got Pfizer’s vaccine are now eligible for a booster.
- There’s still no guidance for people who got J&J or Moderna shots.
4 people who got COVID-19 booster shots share what it felt like to get an extra vaccine dose
- The US has authorized third doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to adults over 65, and others at high risk of developing severe disease.
- Already, more than two million Americans know what it feels like to get a booster shot.
- The side effects, they say, are much like after a second shot, with some arm pain and fatigue.
The 3 most powerful psychedelics VCs dish on what they look for – and avoid – when investing in new companies
- Psychedelic VCs have a big say in who makes it and who doesn’t.
- Noetic Fund, Neo Kuma, and Palo Santo are among the top of the group.
- Heads at the funds told Insider what they look for when choosing whether to invest in a company.
