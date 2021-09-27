Search

It’s open season for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Leah Rosenbaum

Vaccine france older
A pharmacist administers the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a patient in a pharmacy in Roubaix as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Welcome to open season for COVID-19 booster shots

Healthcare worker in mask, smiling, getting booster shot.
A Thai healthcare worker receives a booster dose of Pfizer’s vaccine in Bangkok on August 9, 2021. Vichan Poti/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

4 people who got COVID-19 booster shots share what it felt like to get an extra vaccine dose

Magic mushrooms
Psilocybin found in magic mushrooms is a type of psychedelic Alexander Volkov/Getty Images

The 3 most powerful psychedelics VCs dish on what they look for – and avoid – when investing in new companies

