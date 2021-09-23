Noom users say they feel misled by the diet app

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m Leah Rosenbaum, a new healthcare editor at Insider who will be helping Lydia with this newsletter for the next few months. Today in healthcare news:

If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @leah_rosenbaum. As Lydia likes to say, let’s get to it…

First – some breaking news from last night. The FDA on Wednesday evening authorized boosters of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for people 65 and up and people at higher risk.

That includes people between 18-64 who are at higher risk of getting a severe COVID-19 case, and people at higher risk based on where they work or where they live. Boosters are only available to people who were initially vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

Read the full story>>

Noom is an industry leader in weight-loss apps with millions of dollars in venture-capital funding.

The company pitches itself as offering personalized weight-loss support using psychological methods.

Users and former employees say it relies on calorie restriction and coaches are burned out.

Get the full story>>

Dr. Alan Spiro, a longtime Accolade executive, is joining Laguna Health as its chief medical officer and president.

At-home care has been an area of growth for digital health during the COVID-induced funding boom.

The rapid adoption of telehealth helped startups offering in-home care, Laguna CEO Yoni Shtein said.

Check it out now>>

Three recent polls show that a majority of Americans support vaccine mandates.

The popularity of vaccine requirements has risen as the Delta variant surged.

Hardline opposition to getting vaccinated has fallen to a new low.



Read more here>>

More stories we’re reading:

-Leah