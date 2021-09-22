NOCD raised $33 million to bring OCD treatment online

Hello,

NOCD raised $US33 ($AU46) million to offer online therapy for obsessive-compulsive disorder.

NOCD’s therapists specialize in OCD and exposure treatment, and the company partners with payers.

Analysts expect more telehealth companies to specialize in specific conditions.

Verily wants to untangle itself from Google’s technology and prepare for a future beyond Alphabet.

The project is internally called Flywheel and kicked off earlier this year.

Verily aims to get “fully on public tools and services,” according to presentation seen by Insider.

Each member of Congress gets to decide whether to force their workers to get the COVID vaccine.

The vaccine remains the most effective way to prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19.

A document for House members guides them on how to make the vaccine mandatory if they want to.

