Search

NOCD raised $33 million to bring OCD treatment online

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

Hello,

Welcome to Insider Healthcare. I’m Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer, and today in healthcare news:

If you’re new to this newsletter, sign up here. Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @lydiaramsey125. Let’s get to it…

NOCD CEO Stephen Smith
CEO Stephen Smith NOCD

NOCD just raised $US33 ($AU46) million to bring OCD treatment online as mental-health startups look to break through a crowded field

Get the full scoop here>>

Jessica Mega Verily speaking at podium


Alphabet life-sciences unit Verily is pursuing a secret plan to untangle itself from Google as it readies for a potential IPO

Check it out>>

Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican of North Carolina, and Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat of Delaware, talk as they head to the Senate Chamber for votes at the US Capitol on September 20, 2021.
Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican of North Carolina, and Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat of Delaware, talk as they head to the Senate Chamber. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images


Inside Congress’ patchwork vaccine approach where some staffers are wary of sharing cafeterias, bathrooms, and staircases with unvaccinated colleagues

Find out more>>

More stories we’re reading:

– Lydia

About the Author
Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer