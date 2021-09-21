Meet the startups that are quietly powering the future of healthcare

Hello,
Insider Healthcare.
- We mapped out a crop of startups that are providing the backbone for the future of healthcare;
- Xealth just raised $US24 ($AU33) million for its approach to helping providers prescribe digital health tools;
- Chapter, a Peter Thiel-backed startup, wants to help older Americans enroll in Medicare.
Comments, tips? Email me at [email protected] or tweet @lydiaramsey125.
Private investors are pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into a handful of companies quietly powering the digital-health revolution
- Companies like Wheel provide technology for other digital-health companies as a service.
- Investor interest in these companies could mean the digital-health ecosystem is maturing.
- Similar to technology, though, only a few infrastructure companies will remain dominant over time.
See the 29-slide presentation that scored Xealth $US24 ($AU33) million by convincing investors that it’s the best way to prescribe health apps
- Xealth sells software for prescribing services like remote patient monitoring or health apps.
- The company raised $US24 ($AU33) million in a Series B round led by Advocate Aurora Health’s enterprise arm.
- Xealth is betting that tech-based therapies and remote patient monitoring will continue to surge.
Chapter, a Peter Thiel-backed startup that helps older people enroll in Medicare, just raised $US17 ($AU23) million
- Chapter, a startup that helps people enroll in Medicare, just raised $US17 ($AU23) million in new funding.
- The Series A round was led by venture firm Narya Capital, and Peter Thiel is joining the board.
- The startup plans to use the funding to hire more advisors and engineers to build better technology.
Find the full exclusive here>>
