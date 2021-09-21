Search

Meet the startups that are quietly powering the future of healthcare

Lydia Ramsey Pflanzer

A doctor wearing a white lab coat sits at a desk in front of a monitor with a woman speaking on the screen.
A doctor speaks to a nurse through a video platform in 2015. The pandemic has forced wider adoption of digital health solutions, driving industry growth in 2020 that is likely to continue in 2021. Toby Talbot/AP File

Private investors are pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into a handful of companies quietly powering the digital-health revolution

Telemedicine online doctor appointment

See the 29-slide presentation that scored Xealth $US24 ($AU33) million by convincing investors that it’s the best way to prescribe health apps

Headshot of Cobi Blumenfeld-Gantz, CEO of Chapter
Cobi Blumenfeld-Gantz, CEO of the Medicare technology startup Chapter

Chapter, a Peter Thiel-backed startup that helps older people enroll in Medicare, just raised $US17 ($AU23) million

